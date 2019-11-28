A Christmas Carol Tops Our List of Favorite Shows This Thanksgiving Week

With so much great theater in New York City, you might need a little help deciding what to see this Thanksgiving weekend. We've got you covered!

Here you'll find a list of standout shows that our TheaterMania critics consider especially worth your time. They're all top productions that you definitely won't want to miss.

Click on the title of a show to learn more and purchase tickets.

Akhnaten

J'Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, and Dísella Lárusdóttir star in Akhnaten at the Metropolitan Opera.

(© Karen Almond / Met Opera)

"...[An] imaginative staging [of Philip Glass's 1984 opera]... Karen Kamensek conducts the score with an admirable balance of power and dynamic restraint. ...Kevin Pollard's gloriously detailed steampunk-inspired costumes...[are] unabashedly lavish, so that even as the performers move at a glacial pace, your eyes want for nothing." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

A Bright Room Called Day

Jonathan Hadary, Nikki M. James, Michael Esper, and Crystal Lucas-Perry star in A Bright Room Called Day at the Public Theater.

(© Joan Marcus)

"...[Playwright Tony] Kushner and his longtime collaborator Oskar Eustis...have struck an engaging balance that shifts our attentions from the head to the heart to the funny bone, just before fatigue — intellectual, emotional, or physical — can set in." Read Hayley Levitt's full review here.

A Christmas Carol

Andrea Martin, LaChanze, Campbell Scott, and Rachel Prather star in A Christmas Carol on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre.

(© Joan Marcus)

"...Jack Thorne (Tony-winning playwright of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) has blended just enough of the familiar Charles Dickens text with reimagined adaptation to make watching this rendering feel as new as a gift on Christmas morning and as cozy as the tea you sip while unwrapping it." Read Hayley Levitt's full review here.

Fefu and Her Friends

Ronete Levenson, Lindsay Rico, Helen Cespedes, Jennifer Lim, and Brittany Bradford star in the Theatre for a New Audience revival of Fefu and Her Friends at the Polonsky Shakespeare Center.

(© Henry Grossman)

"Even if you walk away feeling like you don't fully understand everything in the play...you know that something vital is happening and you cannot look away. ...Four decades after it debuted, Fefu still hits us like a shot between the eyes." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

The Young Man From Atlanta

Kristine Nielsen and Aidan Quinn star in Signature Theatre's revival of The Young Man From Atlanta.

(© Monique Carboni)

"Michael Wilson directs a solid production undergirded by smart design. ...[I]n his unassuming way, [playwright Horton] Foote exposes the blind spots in the American dream, which in its prevailing form is unrelentingly materialist and therefore unable to reckon with death." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

