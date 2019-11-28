A Christmas Carol Tops Our List of Favorite Shows This Thanksgiving Week
We also recommend off-Broadway revivals of plays by Tony Kushner, María Irene Fornés, and more.
With so much great theater in New York City, you might need a little help deciding what to see this Thanksgiving weekend. We've got you covered!
Here you'll find a list of standout shows that our TheaterMania critics consider especially worth your time. They're all top productions that you definitely won't want to miss.
Click on the title of a show to learn more and purchase tickets.
"...[An] imaginative staging [of Philip Glass's 1984 opera]... Karen Kamensek conducts the score with an admirable balance of power and dynamic restraint. ...Kevin Pollard's gloriously detailed steampunk-inspired costumes...[are] unabashedly lavish, so that even as the performers move at a glacial pace, your eyes want for nothing." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.
"...[Playwright Tony] Kushner and his longtime collaborator Oskar Eustis...have struck an engaging balance that shifts our attentions from the head to the heart to the funny bone, just before fatigue — intellectual, emotional, or physical — can set in." Read Hayley Levitt's full review here.
"...Jack Thorne (Tony-winning playwright of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) has blended just enough of the familiar Charles Dickens text with reimagined adaptation to make watching this rendering feel as new as a gift on Christmas morning and as cozy as the tea you sip while unwrapping it." Read Hayley Levitt's full review here.
"Even if you walk away feeling like you don't fully understand everything in the play...you know that something vital is happening and you cannot look away. ...Four decades after it debuted, Fefu still hits us like a shot between the eyes." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.
"Michael Wilson directs a solid production undergirded by smart design. ...[I]n his unassuming way, [playwright Horton] Foote exposes the blind spots in the American dream, which in its prevailing form is unrelentingly materialist and therefore unable to reckon with death." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.
For more suggestions, visit our Broadway listings page here and our off-Broadway listings page here.