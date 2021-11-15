Camille A. Brown's For Colored Girls... Revival Will Play the Booth Theatre This Spring
Ntozake Shange's legendary theater work will return to its original Broadway home.
Camille A. Brown's new Broadway production of Ntozake Shange's for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf will play the Booth Theatre this spring, beginning previews March 4, with opening night set for March 24.
Famously described as a "choreopoem," for colored girls... tells the stories of seven Black women using poetry, song, and movement. It debuted at the Public Theater in 1976 before moving on to a two-year run at Broadway's Booth Theatre.
This new production follows a similar trajectory — Brown served as choreographer on a 2019 revival at the Public, and will also direct this Broadway mounting, making her the first Black woman to take on both roles in a Broadway production in more than 65 years.
Of the Public production, TheaterMania critic Hayley Levitt wrote that Brown's choreography, "fortif[ies] the molecular connections between each of the women onstage while bridging the gap between traditional African-American social dance and modern hip-hop."
Full casting and additional information will be announced in the coming weeks.