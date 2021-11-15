Camille A. Brown's For Colored Girls... Revival Will Play the Booth Theatre This Spring

Camille A. Brown's new Broadway production of Ntozake Shange's for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf will play the Booth Theatre this spring, beginning previews March 4, with opening night set for March 24.

Famously described as a "choreopoem," for colored girls... tells the stories of seven Black women using poetry, song, and movement. It debuted at the Public Theater in 1976 before moving on to a two-year run at Broadway's Booth Theatre.

This new production follows a similar trajectory — Brown served as choreographer on a 2019 revival at the Public, and will also direct this Broadway mounting, making her the first Black woman to take on both roles in a Broadway production in more than 65 years.

Of the Public production, TheaterMania critic Hayley Levitt wrote that Brown's choreography, "fortif[ies] the molecular connections between each of the women onstage while bridging the gap between traditional African-American social dance and modern hip-hop."

Full casting and additional information will be announced in the coming weeks.