Beautiful: The Carole King Musical to End Broadway Run

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical has announced that it will end its Tony-nominated Broadway run at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on October 27 after 2,418 regular performances. The production, which opened on January 12, 2014, is directed by Marc Bruni, with Josh Prince serving as choreographer.

Beautiful chronicles the early life and career of legendary singer/songwriter Carole King, beginning with her inauspicious Brooklyn upbringing. The musical features a book by Douglas McGrath and includes songs written by Gerry Goffin and Carole King as well as Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. The show's recognizable tunes include "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," and more.

Jessie Mueller won 2014 Tony and Drama Desk Awards for Best Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of King. The opening-night cast also included Jake Epstein (Goffin), Anika Larsen (Weil), and Jarrod Spector (Mann). Vanessa Carlton currently stars as Carole King through Sunday, September 1.

The creative team of Beautiful also includes Derek McLane (Set Design), Alejo Vietti (Costume Design), Peter Kaczorowski (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Wig and Hair Design), Steve Sidwell (Orchestrations and Music Arrangements), Jason Howland (Music Supervision), and John Miller (Music Coordination).