Jagged Little Pill, Six, and More to Perform at BroadwayCon's First Look

BroadwayCon 2020 has announced the lineup set for its First Look, an exclusive showcase of performances from the latest Broadway season. Admission to First Look is included in all BroadwayCon tickets, and will take place on the first day of BroadwayCon, Friday, January 24, 2020.

First Look 2020 will feature performances from Six, Jagged Little Pill, Mrs. Doubtfire, Girl From the North Country, Emojiland: The Musical, Between the Lines, and the Tony-winning Hadestown. Additional appearances will be announced at a later date.

"BroadwayCon's First Look is one of the only times a theater fan can see a preview of the year's most exciting offerings," says Melissa Anelli, CEO of Mischief Management and cofounder of BroadwayCon. "There is no better chance for fans to experience performances from so many Broadway shows all in one place. With this showcase now on the first day of BroadwayCon, we'll be able to bring all that enthusiasm for the current season of Broadway shows with us all weekend."

BroadwayCon will be held from January 24-26, 2020, at the Hilton Midtown, where Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows will gather to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theater.

