Broadway Will Dim Its Lights for Angela Lansbury This Saturday

Broadway will dim its lights for Angela Lansbury this coming Saturday, October 15. The event will take place for exactly one minute, starting at 7:45 sharp.

This special honor was announced by the Broadway League and the Committee of Theatre Owners.

Winner of six Tony Awards, Lansbury died on Tuesday at the age of 96. As a stage actor, she is best remembered for her performances in Mame, Sweeney Todd, and A Little Night Music. You can read her full obituary here.