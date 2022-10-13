Broadway Will Dim Its Lights for Angela Lansbury This Saturday
Every Broadway theater will dim its lights at 7:45 on October 15.
Broadway will dim its lights for Angela Lansbury this coming Saturday, October 15. The event will take place for exactly one minute, starting at 7:45 sharp.
This special honor was announced by the Broadway League and the Committee of Theatre Owners.
Winner of six Tony Awards, Lansbury died on Tuesday at the age of 96. As a stage actor, she is best remembered for her performances in Mame, Sweeney Todd, and A Little Night Music. You can read her full obituary here.
