Broadway to Dim Lights in Honor of Sidney Poitier Tonight

The Committee of Theatre Owners will dim the lights of Broadway for one minute in honor of Sidney Poitier on Wednesday, January 19, at exactly 7:45pm. Poitier died on January 6.

Best known for his Oscar-winning film work, Poitier began his career on the stage. His Broadway appearances include originating the role of Walter Lee Younger in Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun in 1959. You can read his obituary here.

"Although Sidney Poitier's brilliance shone on Broadway stages as a performer and director in just a small number of productions, his presence on Broadway was both titanic and influential," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League.