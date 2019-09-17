Broadway Theaters to Dim Lights for Arthur "Artie" Gaffin

The Broadway community will commemorate the late production stage manager Arthur "Artie" Gaffin by dimming the lights of the American Airlines, Marquis, New Amsterdam, St. James, and Broadhurst theaters on Wednesday, September 18, for one minute at 7:45pm. Gaffin passed away on September 13.

"As the backbone of any production, a good stage manager must be a reliable leader, a creative problem solver, and a wise counselor. A great stage manager also has a generous spirit, a big heart, and an unshakeable commitment to the theatre. The outpouring of tributes makes it unanimous: Artie Gaffin was one of the greats," Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, said in a statement. "His influence and mentorship touched so many in the industry. He will be missed."

Among Gaffin's credits was the 1996 revival of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, the 2003 revival of Nine, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (2010), the 2014 revival of Cabaret, and Oh, Hello on Broadway.