Broadway Goes to the Dogs! Check Out Our Photos From Broadway Barks

Broadway Barks returned for its 24th annual dog and cat adoption event on Saturday, July 9 — its first in-person event in three years.

Co-founded by Bernadette Peters and Mary Tyler Moore, Broadway Barks features Broadway celebrities who use their star power to help find loving homes for animals in need from 25 participating NYC area shelters. This year's event was hosted by Peters and Sutton Foster. Check out photos below.

Bernadette Peters

(© Joseph Marzullo)

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

(© Joseph Marzullo)

Ramin Karimloo and Jane Lynch

(© Joseph Marzullo)

Billy Crystal and Shoshana Bean

(© Joseph Marzullo)

Donna Murphy

(© Joseph Marzullo)

Bobby Conte, Christopher Sieber, and Jennifer Simard

(© Joseph Marzullo)

John-Andrew Morrison, Bernadette Peters, Jaquel Spivey, John-Michael Lyles, and James Jackson Jr.

(© Joseph Marzullo)