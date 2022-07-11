Broadway Goes to the Dogs! Check Out Our Photos From Broadway Barks
The annual pet adopt-a-thon was hosted by Bernadette Peters and Sutton Foster.
Broadway Barks returned for its 24th annual dog and cat adoption event on Saturday, July 9 — its first in-person event in three years.
Co-founded by Bernadette Peters and Mary Tyler Moore, Broadway Barks features Broadway celebrities who use their star power to help find loving homes for animals in need from 25 participating NYC area shelters. This year's event was hosted by Peters and Sutton Foster. Check out photos below.
