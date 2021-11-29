Broadway Community Performs "Sunday" in Times Square in Memory of Stephen Sondheim

Yesterday at noon, a large group that included Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, and cast members from multiple Broadway shows gathered in Duffy Square (the northern triangle of Times Square) to honor the memory of Stephen Sondheim with a performance of "Sunday" from the composer's 1983 musical Sunday in the Park With George. The event was organized by the Broadway League, the City of New York, the Times Square Alliance, and actor and producer Erich Bergen. Michael J. Moritz conducted the spectators. You can hear the performance below: