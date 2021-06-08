Broadway Bares: Twerk From Home to Stream Online

A company of more than 170 dancers (in various stages of undress) will take part in Broadway Bares: Twerk From Home, which for the second year in a row will be available to streaming audiences worldwide. The annual striptease and benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS will feature 14 all-new concept videos based on the idea of working (it) from home. The show will stream on Sunday, June 20, at 9pm ET at broadwaybares.com.

The stream is free, but donations are welcome and will go to help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, Covid-19, and other critical illnesses.

Broadway Bares: Twerk From Home is directed by Bares creator and Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, with co-directors Laya Barak and Nick Kenkel. The show will include choreography by Barak, Kenkel, John Alix, Al Blackstone, Frank Boccia, Karla Puno Garcia, Jonathan Lee, Ray Mercer, Dylan Pearce, Jenn Rose, Luis Salgado, Michael Lee Scott, Gabriella Sorrentino, Kellen Stancil, Rickey Tripp, and James Alonzo White.

Click here for more information about Broadway Bares.