Brian Stokes Mitchell Reelected as Chair of the Entertainment Community Fund

Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell has been reelected as board chair of the Entertainment Community Fund (known as the "Actors Fund" until a rebranding this past May). Mitchell was first elected to lead the Actors Fund in 2004. This is his 19th term serving in this role.

Five new trustees will join Mitchell on the board: Duncan Crabtree-Ireland (national executive director and chief negotiator for SAG-AFTRA), Elliot Greene (chief operating officer of the Shubert Organization), Sharon Karmazin (producer and philanthropist), Alvin Vincent, Jr. (executive director of Actors' Equity Association), and actor, director, and producer Tyler Perry.

The board also created a new award, the Medal of Distinction, to recognize people in the performing arts and entertainment community who merit recognition for lives devoted to helping their colleagues. The first two recipients are John Bowab and Marty Wiviott. John is a director of television and stage, and a producer with a 50-year career. Marty has been a professional stage manager, producer and executive for more than 60 years. Together, John and Marty co-produced a popular series of lobby concerts at the Pantages Theater.