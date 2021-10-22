Bollywood Hit Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Aiming for Broadway After Old Globe Tryout

The beloved Bollywood romantic comedy Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (or "DDLJ," as it's called throughout India) will come to the stage in a new theatrical adaptation that has set its sights on Broadway during the 2022-23 season. Come Fall in Love — The DDLJ Musical will first premiere at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre in September 2022.

Come Fall in Love will have a book and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, with music by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani. Aditya Chopra, who wrote and directed the film, will repeat his work here, with Rob Ashford as choreographer and Shruit Merchant as associate choreographer. The production will have sets by Derek McLane and music supervision by Bill Sherman. Yash Raj Films, which released the film in 1995, once again serves as producer.

The musical tells the story of Simran, an Indian-American woman with an arranged marriage all set in India. After she convinces her father that she should have a summer of fun in Europe, she falls for an American named Rog, who sweeps her off her feet.

Further details are still to be announced.