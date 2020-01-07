Birthday Candles, Starring Debra Messing, Completes Broadway Cast

Complete casting has been announced for the New York premiere of Noah Haidle's Birthday Candles, opening on Broadway at Roundabout Theatre Company's American Airlines Theatre this spring. Directed by Vivienne Benesch, performances will run April 2-June 21 with an official April 21 opening.

As previously announced, Emmy winner Debra Messing (Will & Grace) will lead the cast as Ernestine. Joining her in the cast will be two-time Emmy winner Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Matt; Enrico Colantoni (Veronica Mars) as Kenneth; Crystal Finn (Kingdom Come) as Joan, Alex, and Beth; Susannah Flood (The Cherry Orchard) as Alice, Madeline, and Ernie; and Christopher Livingston (Something Clean) as Billy and John.

Birthday Candles is described as follows: "Debra Messing returns to the stage as Ernestine Ashworth, who spends her 17th birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe. Soon enough, it's her 18th birthday. Even sooner, her 41st. Her 70th. Her 101st. Five generations, dozens of goldfish, an infinity of dreams, one cake baked over a century. What makes a lifetime...into a life?"