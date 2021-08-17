Benefit Concert of Nice Work If You Can Get It to Honor Rebecca Luker

Jesse Walker and Tony winner Judy Kaye will host a special one-night-only virtual performance of Nice Work If You Can Get It on Tuesday, September 28, at 7pm. The event will honor the memory of Broadway star Rebecca Luker, with proceeds going towards Project ALS therapeutics research.

Nice Work If You Can Get It is a musical featuring songs by George and Ira Gershwin, with a book written by Joe DiPietro, based on material by Guy Bolton and P.G. Wodehouse. It premiered on Broadway in April 2012 and featured Matthew Broderick as Jimmy Winter, Kelli O'Hara as Billie Bendix, and Judy Kaye, who received a Tony Award for her performance as Duchess Estonia Dulworth.

The virtual performance will feature Jesse Walker as Jimmy Winter, Cooper Grodin as Cookie and Dinanda Klaassen as Billie Bendix, with Estelle Balsirow as Eileen, William Brown as Chief Berry, Loren Dunn as Duke Mahoney, Carol Flanagan as Milicent Winter, Nancy Homan as Duchess Estonia Dulworth, Wolf Krebs as Senator Max Evergreen and Rose Taylor as Jeannie Muldoon.

