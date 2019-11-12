Gotham Star Ben McKenzie Rounds Out Broadway Cast of Bess Wohl's Grand Horizons

Ben McKenzie will round out the Broadway cast of Bess Wohl's Grand Horizons, beginning performances December 23 ahead of a January 23, 2020, at Second Stage's Hayes Theater. He takes over the role of Ben from the previously announced Thomas Sadoski, who originated the role at Williamstown Theatre Festival. Tony nominee Leigh Silverman directs the limited 10-week engagement.

McKenzie, who makes his Broadway debut with Grand Horizons, joins previously announced stars Jane Alexander (Nancy), James Cromwell (Bill), Priscilla Lopez (Carla), Maulik Pancholy (Tommy), Ashley Park (Jess), and Michael Urie (Brian).

From 2014 to 2019, McKenzie starred as James Gordon in the television series Gotham. He is also well known for his role as Ryan Atwood in the television series The O.C. He appeared off-Broadway in Life Is a Dream at Soho Rep., and has performed in numerous productions at Williamstown Theatre Festival, including Street Scene and The Blue Bird. He was last seen onstage in The Glass Menagerie at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles.

Grand Horizons is described as follows: "Bill and Nancy have spent fifty full years as husband and wife. They practically breathe in unison, and can anticipate each other's every sigh, snore, and sneeze. But just as they settle comfortably into their new home in Grand Horizons, the unthinkable happens: Nancy suddenly wants out. As their two adult sons struggle to cope with the shocking news, they are forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best. By turns funny, shocking and painfully honest, Bess Wohl's new play explores a family turned upside-down and takes an intimate look at the wild, unpredictable, and enduring nature of love."

The creative team includes scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, and projection design by Bryce Cutler.