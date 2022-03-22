Ben Levi Ross Returns to Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen for Limited Run

The Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen has announced performance dates for the upcoming lineup of actors slated to take on the title role.

Veteran Evan Hansen, Ben Levi Ross, will return to the role on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre for an eight-week engagement. He begins his run today and is set to perform the title role through May 15. Ross made his Broadway debut as a cover in Dear Evan Hansen in 2017 and went on to star as the original Evan in the musical's first North American Tour.

Zachary Noah Piser, who has been part of Dear Evan Hansen companies since March 2019 and is currently the Evan alternate on Broadway, will follow Ross to become the first Asian-American actor to step into the role full-time, beginning May 17. Stephen Christopher Anthony, who currently stars as Evan in the North American Tour, will lead the Broadway company for a limited four-week engagement beginning August 8 — and Sam Primack, who made his Broadway debut as an Evan cover, will then take over the role from Anthony, beginning in September 2022.

The current Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen features Zachary Noah Piser (Evan Hansen), Gabrielle Carrubba (Zoe Murphy), Jessica Phillips (Heidi Hansen), Christiane Noll (Cynthia Murphy), David Jeffery (Connor Murphy), Ivan Hernandez (Larry Murphy), Jared Goldsmith (Jared Kleinman), and Phoebe Koyabe (Alana Beck).

Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony winner Steven Levenson (Fosse/Verdon), a score by Grammy, Tony, and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).