Beetlejuice Will End Broadway Run This June

The Tony-nominated Broadway musical Beetlejuice will close at the Winter Garden Theatre on June 6, producers have announced. A national tour is expected to launch in 2021.

Based on the 1988 Warner Bros. film, Beetlejuice is directed by two-time Tony nominee Alex Timbers, with original music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect; a book by Scott Brown and Emmy nominee Anthony King; music supervision, orchestrations, and incidental music by Kris Kukul; and choreography by Connor Gallagher.

The cast is led by Alex Brightman in the title role and Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, with Kerry Butler as Barbara, David Josefsberg as Adam, Adam Dannheisser as Charles, and Leslie Kritzer as Delia.