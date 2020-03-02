Beetlejuice Announces New Performance Schedule

Beetlejuice has announced a new performance schedule at the Winter Garden Theatre. Starting Monday, March 9, the musical will run Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at 7pm, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 7:30pm, with matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. As previously announced, Beetlejuice will play its final performance on Saturday, June 6.

Based on the 1988 Warner Bros. film, Beetlejuice is directed by two-time Tony nominee Alex Timbers, with original music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect; a book by Scott Brown and Emmy nominee Anthony King; music supervision, orchestrations, and incidental music by Kris Kukul; and choreography by Connor Gallagher.

The cast is led by Alex Brightman in the title role and Presley Ryan as Lydia, with Kerry Butler as Barbara, David Josefsberg as Adam, Adam Dannheisser as Charles, and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as Delia.