Beetlejuice, Come From Away, Frozen Create Zoom Backgrounds

With the coronavirus crisis keeping most people in their homes, the video-conferencing app Zoom has become a popular way to keep in touch with each other, whether professionally or personally. One of Zoom's most distinctive attributes is the ability for users to add their own backgrounds to their video calls.

In that spirit, three of Broadway's most popular shows, Beetlejuice, Come From Away, and Frozen, have come up with their own free downloadable backgrounds so users can feel like they're in the Netherworld, Newfoundland, or Arendelle during calls.

Below, for instance, is one of Beetlejuice's Zoom backgrounds:

One of Beetlejuice's new Zoom backgrounds.

(© Drew Dockser / David Korins)

To download that and more, click here for Beetlejuice Zoom backgrounds, here for Come From Away backgrounds, and here for Frozen backgrounds.