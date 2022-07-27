Be More Chill Makes Asian Premiere in Tokyo

Be More Chill made its Asian premiere on July 25 at the New National Theatre Playhouse in Tokyo, and will follow with performances in Fukuoka and Osaka. Tony nominee Stephen Brackett directs, with choreography by Chase Brock and most of the remaining members of the show's 2019 Broadway creative team reprising their work.

Be More Chill, a musical adaptation of the 2004 novel of the same title by American author Ned Vizzini, has a book by Joe Tracz and music and lyrics by Tony nominee Joe Iconis. It originally premiered at New Jersey's Two River Theatre in 2015.

The Japanese cast features Kota Yabu from Hey! Say! JUMP, Seishiro Kato, Sayuri Inoue, Yuya Kido, Akiyoshi Utsumi, Ruki Saito, Marika Dandoy, Ayaka Larrison, Bro.Tom, and Daisuke Yokoyama.