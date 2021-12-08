Autism Friendly Performances to Return to Broadway

TDF, the not-for-profit service organization for the performing arts, has announced the return of in-person autism friendly performances on Broadway. The three-show season begins on Sunday, January 30 at 1pm with Come From Away. It continues with Disney's The Lion King on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 1pm. Finally, Disney's Aladdin will be presented on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 1pm.

To create an autism friendly setting, the shows are performed in a friendly, supportive environment for an audience of families and friends with children or adults diagnosed with autism or other sensory sensitivities. Slight adjustments to the production, where possible, will include reduction of any jarring sounds or strobe lights focused into the audience. In the theatre lobby, there will be staffed break areas, if anyone needs to leave their seats during the performance. For these autism friendly performances, TDF purchases every seat in the theatre and makes tickets available, at discount prices, exclusively to families, groups, schools, etc. whose members include individuals on the autism spectrum.

Tickets to these special performances generally go on sale 6-8 weeks before the performance. Come From Away went on sale today.

To but tickets to TDF's autism friendly performances, or to learn more about the program, click here.