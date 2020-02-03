Australian Come From Away to Open in Sydney in August

The Australian production of the Tony-nominated musical Come From Away will move to the State Theatre in Sydney, Australia beginning Saturday, August 1. The show has been running in Melbourne since July 2019.

Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away is directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley and choreographed by Kelly Devine. Set against the backdrop of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, the show follows what happens when 38 planes and 6,579 passengers are forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, doubling the population of "one small town on the edge of the world."

Australia marks the fifth worldwide staging of the musical, joining the ongoing Broadway, Toronto, West End, and North American touring productions.