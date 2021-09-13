Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom Jr. to Split Tony Awards Hosting Duties

Tony winners Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom Jr. will host this year's Tony Awards telecast.

The 2020 Tony Award winners will be announced on Sunday, September 26, as part of an ambitious concert airing on CBS, Paramount Plus, and the CBS App.

McDonald will host the presentation of the 74th annual Tony Awards, which will air exclusively on the streaming service Paramount Plus at 7pm ET that night. Odom will host the Broadway's Back concert at 9pm ET live on CBS, which will feature songs from the nominated shows, as well as the presentation of Best Musical, Best Play, and Best Revival of a Play.

Further details are still to be announced.