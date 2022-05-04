Ariana DeBose to Host This Year's Tony Awards

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will host this year's Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12.

DeBose is best known for her ground-breaking performance in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, for which she received Oscar, BAFTA, Critics Choice, and SAG Awards for her star-turning role as Anita. She received a Tony nomination for starring in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, and has also been seen in Hamilton, Schmigadoon!, Bring It On, and other shows.

Tony Award nominations will be announced by Adrienne Warren and Joshua Henry on Monday, May 9, at 9am ET on the Tony Awards YouTube channel.

The 75th Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall, on Sunday, June 12, in a four-hour television and streaming event. The celebration will commence from 7pm to 8pm ET (4pm-5pm PT) with exclusive content streaming only on Paramount Plus, followed by the presentation of the American Theatre Wing's 75th Annual Tony Awards from 8pm to 11pm ET (5pm-8pm PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount Plus.