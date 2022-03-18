Antonio Banderas's Spanish-Language A Chorus Line Releases Cast Album

Craft Recordings / Concord Theatricals has released the cast album of Antonio Banderas, Teatro del Soho CaixaBank, and John Breglio's acclaimed Spanish production of A Chorus Line. The album marks the first-ever Spanish-language recording of the iconic musical, and is now available on CD in Spain and on streaming and digital platforms worldwide.

The album additionally includes a special bonus track featuring Banderas and Tony winner Laura Benanti — who starred opposite Banderas in the 2003 Broadway revival of Nine — singing "What I Did For Love" in Spanish. A music video capturing their performance can be seen here.

Banderas produced, co-directed with Baayork Lee, and starred as Zach in A Chorus Line, which first played at Teatro del Soho CaixaBank in Malaga, Spain, in 2019 and is now touring Madrid at Teatro Calderón through April 17, followed by a run in Barcelona at Teatro Tívoli April 23-May 29.

The album features performances by Banderas and cast members (in alphabetical order) Angie Alcázar, Kristina Alonso, Albert Bolea, Anna Coll, Daniel Délyon, Alberto Escobar, Roberto Facchin, Diana Girbau, Cassandra Hlong, Aaron Cobos, Fran Moreno, Beatriz Mur, Ivo Pareja-Obregón, Pablo Puyol, Estibalitz Ruiz, Fran Del Pino, Lorena Santiago, Sarah Schielke, Miguel Ángel Belotto, Juan José Marco, Fernando Mariano, Graciela Monterde, Lucrecia Petraglia, Zuhaitz San Buenaventura, Aida Sánchez, Lucía Castro, Marcela Nava, Pol Galcerá, Luis Ochoa, and Elena Rueda.

Conceived, originally directed, and choreographed by Michael Bennett, A Chorus Line features music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban, and a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante. The show follows a group 17 Broadway dancers as they audition for spots on a chorus line. The show was famously developed throughout a series of taped workshop sessions with Broadway dancers.

The Spanish production features music direction by Arturo Díez-Boscovich, Spanish lyric translation by Roser Batalia, and Spanish libretto translation by Ignacio García May. Orchestrations are by Jonathan Tunick, Bill Byers, and Hershy Kay.

To purchase the MP3 of the cast album, click here (paid link).