An Impromptu Photo Shoot With the Men of Broadway's Ain't Too Proud

The stars of Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations — Nik Walker, Matt Manuel, James Harkness, Jelani Remy, and Jawan M. Jackson — have returned to work, and an afternoon at the Imperial Theatre with director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo turned into an impromptu photo shoot we captured up in the mezzanine. Check out the images below.

Jelani Remy

(© Tricia Baron)

Matt Manuel

Jawan M. Jackson

Nik Walker

James Harkness

Nik Walker, Matt Manuel, James Harkness, Jelani Remy, and Jawan M. Jackson

Written by Dominique Morisseau and featuring the hits of the Temptations, Ain't Too Proud resumes performances at the Imperial on October 16.

The show is described as follows: "Ain't Too Proud is the electrifying new musical that follows the Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history — how they met, how they rose, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest."

The creative team includes Robert Brill (scenic design), Paul Tazewell (costume design), the late Howell Binkley (lighting design), Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Peter Nigrini (projection design), Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wig design), Edgar Godineaux (associate choreographer), and Steve Rankin (fight direction). Orchestrations are by Harold Wheeler with music direction and arrangements by Kenny Seymour. Molly Meg Legal is the production stage manager.