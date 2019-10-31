Alex Finke to Depart Broadway's Come From Away

Longtime cast member Alex Finke will depart Broadway's Come From Away at the Schoenfeld Theatre on November 10. Original cast member Jenn Colella also leaves the production that day.

Finke will be replaced in the roles of Janice and others by touring cast member Emily Walton, whose uncle, Jim Walton, stars in the Broadway production as Nick and others. Colella will be succeeded by touring cast member Becky Gulsvig as Beverley Bass.

Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away is directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley and choreographed by Kelly Devine. Set against the backdrop of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, the show follows what happens when 38 planes and 6,579 passengers are forced to land in Gander, doubling the population of "one small town on the edge of the world."