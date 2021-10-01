Aladdin Performances Canceled Through October 10 Due to Covid-19 Outbreak

Performances of the Broadway production of Aladdin have been canceled through October 10 due to an outbreak of Covid-19 within the fully vaccinated company.

The show reopened at the New Amsterdam Theatre on September 28 with several understudies and standbys performing. The September 29 performance was canceled after cases were detected in the company, but the show resumed performances on September 30 after no new positive tests were detected (and with, according to social media, several touring cast members performing the affected tracks). However, further positives were detected today.

"Given my evaluation of this real-world data, I believe these positive cases are most likely related to an exposure from one positive case," said Blythe Adamson, PhD, MPH, the Epidemiologist working with Disney Theatrical Productions. "This 12-day pause allows the Aladdin company ample time to ensure that people with breakthroughs recover, and any other potential breakthroughs are identified before the Aladdin company gathers again

"Daily PCR testing allows us the opportunity to detect a positive case before it is contagious. This allows us to isolate it before anyone else is put at risk, as we have done several times with the Aladdin company. Morning and evening swabs collected on Thursday, September 30th returned highly accurate negative molecular PCR test results for all cast, crew and musicians that affirmed a safe performance environment for our company and audience."

Performances are expected to resume on Tuesday, October 12.