Ain't Too Proud Announces Final Three Weeks on Broadway

Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations announced today that it will play its final Broadway performance on January 16, 2022. The musical, which canceled a series of performances due to breakthrough Covid-19 cases, is scheduled to resume performances this evening at the Imperial Theatre.

Ain't Too Proud, which charts the journey of The Temptations from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, features a book by Tony nominee Dominique Morisseau, choreography by Tony winner Sergio Trujillo, and direction by Tony winner Des McAnuff. The score comprises many of The Temptations' greatest hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," among others.

Ain't Too Proud opened on Broadway on Thursday, March 21, 2019, and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Currently leading the Broadway cast as The Temptations are Nik Walker as Otis Williams, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin, Matt Manuel as David Ruffin, and Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks. Rounding out the company are Esther Antoine, Saint Aubyn, Shawn Bowers, E. Clayton Cornelious, J. Daughtry, Tiffany Francés, Ta'Nika Gibson, Taylor Symone Jackson, Jahi Kearse, Darius Jordan Lee, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Morgan McGhee, Joshua Morgan, Aaron Patterson, Christian Thompson, Sir Brock Warren, Correy West, Drew Wildman Foster, Curtis Wiley, and Candice Marie Woods.

The musical's first national touring production is currently underway and begins its stint at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. this evening.