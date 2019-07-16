Adrienne Walker Will Return to the Role of Nala in Broadway's The Lion King

Broadway's The Lion King will welcome back Adrienne Walker as Nala, beginning performances July 16 at the Minskoff Theatre. Walker returns to the the company, which she joined in the role of Nala beginning in 2016.

Adrienne Walker (Nala) was recently seen on Broadway as Hattie in the Tony-nominated revival of Kiss Me, Kate at Studio 54. Regional credits include Iphigenia in Aulis, The Color Purple, Sondheim on Sondheim, and Porgy and Bess at the Opera Comique in Paris. Walker voices Peanut on the YouTube LGTBQ animated series McTucky Fried High.

The Lion King is the third-longest-running show in Broadway history. Based on Disney's 1994 animated musical, The Lion King opened on Broadway on November 13, 1997, at the New Amsterdam Theatre, and earned six Tony Awards.

Directed by Julie Taymor, The Lion King features music by Elton John, lyrics by Tim Rice, a book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi, and choreography by Garth Fagan.