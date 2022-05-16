A Strange Loop Sets Release Date for Broadway Cast Album

Ghostlight Records and Yellow Sound Label will release the original Broadway cast album of A Strange Loop in digital and streaming formats on Friday, June 10. Written by Michael R. Jackson, the musical received the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and is currently nominated for 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

A Strange Loop, now running at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre, is directed by Tony nominee Stephen Brackett, choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, and produced by Barbara Whitman along with Page 73 Productions, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and Playwrights Horizons.

The cast features Tony nominee Jaquel Spivey (Usher), Antwayn Hopper (Thought 6), Tony nominee L Morgan Lee (Thought 1), John-Michael Lyles (Thought 3), James Jackson, Jr. (Thought 2), Tony nominee John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4), and Jason Veasey (Thought 5).

The show is described as follows: "Meet Usher: a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer... Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Bold and heartfelt in its truth-telling, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all."

For a look behind the scenes at the making of the A Strange Loop cast album, click here.