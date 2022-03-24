A First Look at Jesse Williams and the Broadway Cast of Take Me Out
See production photos from the Second Stage revival of Richard Greenberg's baseball drama.
Productions photos have been released from the Second Stage Theater revival of Richard Greenberg's Take Me Out, which is now in previews at Broadway's Hayes Theatre. The official opening night is April 4.
In his Broadway debut, Jesse Williams stars as Darren Lemming, a major league baseball player who comes out as gay in the middle of his career. When an intolerant relief pitcher (played by Michael Oberholtzer) is brought up from the minor leagues, tensions mount in the locker room.
Drama Desk winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson returns to Broadway as accountant Mason Marzac.
Take Me Out originally played on Broadway in 2003, running for 355 performances and winning the Tony Award for Best Play.
This Broadway revival is produced by Second Stage Theater and directed by Scott Ellis. The production features scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman.