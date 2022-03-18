Tony Awards Eligibility Determined for Seven Productions of the Broadway Season

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met today to confirm the eligibility status of seven Broadway productions for the 2021-2022 season. This was the second time the Tony Awards Administration Committee met to decide the eligibility for the 75th Annual Tony Awards. The Tony Awards are presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2021-2022 season is Thursday, April 28, for all Broadway productions that meet all other eligibility requirements. Nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 3.

The productions discussed were Clyde's, Mrs. Doubtfire, Company, Flying Over Sunset, Skeleton Crew, MJ, and The Music Man.

The committee made the following determinations:

- Rob McClure and Jenn Gambatese will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Mrs. Doubtfire.

- Patti LuPone will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical category for her performance in Company.

- Harry Hadden-Paton, Tony Yazbeck, and Carmen Cusack will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Flying Over Sunset.

- Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Flying Over Sunset.

- Myles Frost will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in MJ.

- Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on MJ.

- Sutton Foster will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in The Music Man.

The 75th Annual Tony Awards 2022 will take place on Sunday, June 12, at Radio City Music Hall. A four-hour ceremony will begin with an hour-long broadcast from 7pm-8pm ET on Paramount Plus, with the remaining three hours on CBS starting live at 8pm. Paramount Plus will also offer a full stream of the show. The telecast will also be broadcast live in the Pacific time zone on CBS beginning at 5pm PT.