70th Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards Postponed

On the heels of the Tony Awards postponement, the 2020 Outer Critics Circle Awards will also be postponed to a later date, with exact details to be determined.

Nominations for the 70th annual awards were set to be announced on April 20, with winners revealed on May 11 and the gala dinner set for May 21.

The nominating committee for the 2019–2020 season is made up of TheaterMania's David Gordon, who serves as president, Simon Saltzman, Patrick Hoffman, Joseph Cervelli, Harry Haun, Cynthia Allen, Richard Ridge, David Roberts, and Janice Simpson.

The Outer Critics Circle is the official organization of writers on the New York theater for out-of-town newspapers, national publications, and other media beyond Broadway.