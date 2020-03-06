34th Annual Easter Bonnet Competition Begins Fundraising Tonight

Starting tonight, casts, crew members, and volunteers in theater lobbies across the country will be soliciting donations for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS ahead of the 34th Annual Easter Bonnet Competition, scheduled for Monday, April 20, and Tuesday, April 21.

Every dollar dropped in one of the red buckets will help provide lifesaving medication, healthy meals, emergency financial assistance, and more to the most vulnerable among us. A $10 donation covers one HIV test at a health clinic. A $50 donation provides 20 nutritious meals delivered to homebound individuals living with HIV/AIDS and other debilitating illnesses. In exchange for a donation, audiences at many shows can receive autographed posters, theater programs, and other memorabilia or one-of-a-kind experiences, including backstage tours and meet-and-greets.

The Broadway shows The Book of Mormon, Hadestown, Jagged Little Pill, The Lion King, and Wicked, and the off-Broadway shows Jersey Boys, Little Shop of Horrors, The Play That Goes Wrong, and Rock of Ages will begin their fundraising efforts this weekend. Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations, Aladdin, Beetlejuice, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Hamilton, Mean Girls, The Phantom of the Opera, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical will join next week. More shows will be added throughout the six-week campaign.

In celebration of their fundraising efforts, performers from Broadway, off-Broadway, and national touring companies will share original songs and skits, as well as their unique bonnet designs, for two afternoons at the Minskoff Theatre. Performances begin at 4:30pm on April 20 and at 2pm on April 21. Awards will be presented to the best presentation and best bonnet design across both performances and to the top fundraisers from the preceding six weeks.

This year's Easter Bonnet Competition special guests and celebrity judges will be announced at a later date.