James Monroe Iglehart, Kerry Butler, and More to Celebrate 25 Years of Disney on Broadway

Additional stars are joining the lineup for Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway, a one-night-only concert scheduled for Monday, November 4, benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Newly announced performers include Christian Borle (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice), Lauryn Ciardullo (Aladdin), Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Bradley Gibson (The Lion King), April Holloway (Aladdin), James Monroe Iglehart (Hamilton), Ramona Keller (Public Works Hercules), Nina Lafarga (Frozen), Tamika Lawrence (Public Works Hercules), Norm Lewis (The Little Mermaid), Adam Pascal (Rent), Sherie Rene Scott (The Little Mermaid), Katie Terza (Aladdin), and Syndee Winters (Hamilton), as well as the Grammy Award-nominated choir Broadway Inspirational Voices.

They join a roster of previously announced Disney alums, as well as Newsies reunion.

The concert, produced in partnership with Disney Theatrical Productions, will be at 8pm at the New Amsterdam Theatre, home to Disney's Aladdin. The evening will feature beloved songs from Aida, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins, Newsies, Tarzan, and some additional surprises.

Disney on Broadway launched in 1993 with Beauty and the Beast, the first of Disney's 10 Broadway titles. Disney Theatrical Productions has garnered 20 Tony Award wins and 60 nominations throughout its 25 years on Broadway.