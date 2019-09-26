Newsies Reunion and More Set for Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway

A star-studded lineup of Broadway's best will share the beloved songs of Disney on Broadway like never before at Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway on November 4, 2019. The special, one-night-only event benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The initial performer lineup features Jelani Alladin (Frozen), Heidi Blickenstaff (Something Rotten!), Sierra Boggess (School of Rock), Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Merle Dandridge (Once on This Island), Susan Egan (Beauty and the Beast), Whoopi Goldberg (The View), Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton), Adam Jacobs (Aladdin), Beth Leavel (The Prom), Kara Lindsay (Newsies) Ashley Park (Mean Girls), Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Kissy Simmons (The Lion King), Josh Strickland (Tarzan), Rema Webb (The Lion King), and Alton Fitzgerald White (The Lion King).

The evening also will feature a reunion of Newsies, including Joshua Michael Burrage, Kyle Coffman, Nico DeJesus, Michael Fatica, J.P. Ferreri, Garrett Hawe, Evan Kasprzak, Jess LeProtto, Devin Lewis, Jack Sippel, Ryan Steele, Andrew Wilson, and Iain Young.

More performers will be announced in the coming weeks. Performers are subject to change.

The concert, produced in partnership with Disney Theatrical Productions, will feature beloved songs from Aida, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins, Newsies, Tarzan, and more.