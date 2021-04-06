Neil Diamond Bio-Musical A Beautiful Noise to Premiere in Boston

A Beautiful Noise, a new musical about the life and career of singer-songwriter Neil Diamond, will have its world premiere at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston, June 21, 2022-July 17, 2022. Casting and ticketing details are still to be announced.

Featuring a score of Diamond's greatest hits, the book will be written by Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody), with Michael Mayer directing and Steven Hoggett choreographing. Producers are Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio.

Diamond's songs include "Cherry, Cherry," "Cracklin' Rosie," "I Am...I Said," and "Sweet Caroline," which is performed at Fenway Park during the eighth-inning of every Boston Red Sox game.