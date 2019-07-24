Dan Prior, Katrina Z Pavao, and More Set for Lyric Stage's Little Shop of Horrors

The Lyric Stage Company of Boston has announced the cast and creative team for its new production of Little Shop of Horrors, directed and choreographed by Rachel Bertone, running August 30-October 6 at the Lyric Stage, with opening night set for Sunday, September 1.

Dan Prior will star as Seymour Krelborn, with Katrina Z Pavao as Audrey. Yewande Odetoyinbo will voice Audrey II, with Tim Hoover as the puppeteer. The rest of the cast will feature Remo Airaldi, Jeff Marcus, Pier Lamia Porter, Lovely Hoffman, and Carla Martinez.

The creative team will include Dan Rodriguez (music director), Janie E. Howland (scenic design), Marion Bertone (costume design), Franklin Meissner Jr. (lighting design), Andrew Duncan Will (sound design), Cameron McEachern (puppet design), Blake Du Bois (assistant director), and Loren Corcuera (props artisan).