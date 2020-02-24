Cassie Beck to Take Over What the Constitution Means to Me National Tour

Cassie Beck (The Rose Tattoo) will star in the next segment of the national tour of Heidi Schreck's Tony Award-nominated play What the Constitution Means to Me, directed by Oliver Butler. Beck will begin performances in Charlotte, North Carolina, in June 2020, followed by performances in Boston at Huntington Avenue Theatre; Nashville, Tennessee, at TPAC; and La Jolla, California, at La Jolla Playhouse.

Beck will take over the role of Heidi from Maria Dizzia, who is currently playing the role in Los Angeles and will play it in Chicago at the Broadway Playhouse. Additional cities for the remainder of the tour will be announced this winter and spring.

What the Constitution Means to Me is described as follows: "Fifteen-year-old Heidi Schreck earned her college tuition money by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In her boundary-breaking new play, the Obie Award winner resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women in her own family and the founding document that dictated their rights and citizenship."

The play was commissioned by True Love Productions and had its off-Broadway premiere in New York City at New York Theatre Workshop in the fall of 2018. The production extended twice before NYTW transferred the production to the Greenwich House Theater. The play went on to become a 2019 Pulitzer Prize finalist for Drama, and the Broadway mounting earned two Tony Award nominations, including Best Play and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play (Schreck).