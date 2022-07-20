A Mostly New Cast Will Bring Sing Street to Boston's Huntington This Summer

Casting has been announced for the Huntington Theatre Company production of Sing Street, running August 26-October 2.

Written by Gary Clark (score) and Enda Walsh (book), Sing Street is directed by Rebecca Taichman and choreographed by Sonya Tayeh. It is based on the 2016 film of the same title by John Carney.

The 15-member cast is led by Adam Bregman as Conor and Courtnee Carter as Raphina. They are joined by Billy Carter as Robert, Jack DiFalco as Barry, Dónal Finn as Brendan, Anthony Genovesi as Declan, Michael Lepore as Gary, Diego Lucano as Darren, Elijah Lyons as Larry, Alexa Xioufaridou Moster as Anne, Anne L. Nathan as Sandra, Gian Perez as Kevin, Dee Roscioli as Penny, Armand Schultz as Brother Baxter, Ben Wang as Eamon, and Gable Kinsman, Ale Philippides, and Virginia Vogel as understudies.

Carter, Nathan, Perez, and Genovesi reprise performances they originated at New York Theatre Workshop in 2019 and were scheduled to play on Broadway in 2020. Lepore was an understudy for the Broadway run that never materialized because of Covid-19.

The production features scenic design by Bob Crowley, costumes by Crowley and Lisa Zinni, lighting by Natasha Katz, sound by Peter Hylenski, video by Luke Halls and Brad Peterson, hair and makeup by Tommy Kurzman, music supervision by Peter Gordeno and Kris Kukul, and music direction by Fred Lassen.