Krysta Rodriguez Will Take Part in the Colonial Concert Series This July

The Colonial Concert Series: Featuring Broadway Favorites will present performances by a blockbuster lineup of Broadway talent this summer.

For one night only, on Saturday, July 10, stage and screen actor Krysta Rodriguez, who recently played Liza Minnelli in Netflix's Halston, will be live in concert under the Big Tent outside at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

