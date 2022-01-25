Barrington Stage Company Announces 2022 Season

Barrington Stage Company has announced the lineup of productions set for its 2022 season — the final season of Julianne Boyd's tenure as BSC's Artistic Director.

On the Boyd-Quinson Stage will be the Fats Waller musical Ain't Misbehavin' (June 16-July 9), Nilo Cruz's Anna in the Tropics (July 16-30), Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music (August 6-28), directed by Boyd, and the world premiere of Laura Winters's coming-of-age play All of Me (September 21-October 9).

Coming to the St. Germain Stage will be the world premiere of Brent Askari's Andy Warhol in Iran (June 2-25), the world premiere of May Treuhaft-Ali's ABCD (July 1-23), the world-premiere musical The Supadupa Kid (July 29-August 13), based on Ty Allan Jackson's popular children's book series, and a revival of Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot (August 19-September 4), helmed by Joe Calarco.

"I'm tremendously excited to be producing four outstanding, provocative new works as well as some of the great classics of the 20th century in my final season," said Boyd in a statement. "It has been a glorious 27 years, and I look forward to a summer of superlative theatre to fill the magical Berkshires nights."

For more information about Barrington Stage Company's 2022 season, click here.