Our Town and Ain't No Mo' to Be Presented as Part of Baltimore Center Stage 2022-23 Season

Baltimore Center Stage has announced the lineup for its complete 2022-23 season, which is the 60th anniversary of the company.

It begins with a new production of Thornton Wilder's Our Town, directed by Stevie Walker-Webb. A staple of high school curricula about life and death in the small town of Grover's Corners, this revival takes its inspiration from Baltimore. Previews begin September 15 ahead of an official opening night on September 20. Performances are slated through October 9.

Following that will be the regional premiere of Jordan E. Cooper's Ain't No Mo', produced in partnership with DC's Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company. Set around African American Airlines' one-way Flight 1619 back to Africa, this shrewd and often acerbic comedy guides audiences through the Black experience in America. You can read TheaterMania's review of the world premiere at the Public Theater here. Lili-Anne Brown directs. Previews begin October 27 ahead of an official opening night November 3. Performances are scheduled through November 20.

In March, BCS will present Nia Vardalos's Tiny Beautiful Things, based on the advice column "Dear Sugar'' as written by Cheryl Strayed. You can read TheaterMania's review of the New York production here. The show as co-conceived by Marshall Heyman, Thomas Kail, and Nia Vardalos. Stori Ayers directs this production, which begins previews March 9, 2023 ahead of an official opening on March 16. Performances are scheduled through April 2.

The 60th anniversary season concludes with Life is a Dream, written by Pedro Calderón de la Barca and adapted by María Irene Fornés. A press description describes the play like this: "Long, long ago, in a far off kingdom, Segismund, the rightful prince, has spent his life locked in a tower because of a prophecy that he will destroy the realm. When a mysterious visitor arrives, Segismund gets his first chance at freedom—or so he thinks." Stevie Walker-Webb will also direct this production, which begins previews May 4, 2023 ahead of an opening on May 11. Performances are through May 21.

