James Baldwin's Amen Corner, John Douglas Thompson as Shylock Set for Shakespeare Theatre Co.
Find out what's on tap for the venue in Washington, DC.
Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC, has announced its full 2021-22 lineup.
Kicking things off will be the return of Whitney White's production of James Baldwin's The Amen Corner, running September 14-26 and completing a run that was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic. This will be followed by Clark Young and Derek Goldman's Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski, directed by Goldman and starring Oscar nominee David Strathairn. It runs October 6-17. The year concludes with the pre-Broadway world premiere of Once Upon a One More Time, a new musical by Jon Hartmere featuring the songs of Britney Spears, running November 30-January 2.
Thornton Wilder's Our Town, directed by Alan Paul, is first up in 2022, running February 17-March 20. This is followed by Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice, directed by Arin Arbus and starring Tony nominee John Douglas Thompson as Shylock. A co-production with New York's Theatre for a New Audience, it runs March 22-April 17. Artistic director Simon Godwin stages Much Ado About Nothing, set in a cable newsroom, April 21-May 22, and Lolita Chakrabarti's Red Velvet, directed by Jade King Carroll, rounds things out June 16-July 27.
Additional information about each production is still to be announced.