James Baldwin's Amen Corner, John Douglas Thompson as Shylock Set for Shakespeare Theatre Co.

Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC, has announced its full 2021-22 lineup.

Kicking things off will be the return of Whitney White's production of James Baldwin's The Amen Corner, running September 14-26 and completing a run that was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic. This will be followed by Clark Young and Derek Goldman's Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski, directed by Goldman and starring Oscar nominee David Strathairn. It runs October 6-17. The year concludes with the pre-Broadway world premiere of Once Upon a One More Time, a new musical by Jon Hartmere featuring the songs of Britney Spears, running November 30-January 2.

Thornton Wilder's Our Town, directed by Alan Paul, is first up in 2022, running February 17-March 20. This is followed by Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice, directed by Arin Arbus and starring Tony nominee John Douglas Thompson as Shylock. A co-production with New York's Theatre for a New Audience, it runs March 22-April 17. Artistic director Simon Godwin stages Much Ado About Nothing, set in a cable newsroom, April 21-May 22, and Lolita Chakrabarti's Red Velvet, directed by Jade King Carroll, rounds things out June 16-July 27.

Additional information about each production is still to be announced.