Alexandra Silber to Star as Sally Bowles in Cabaret

Broadway veteran Alexandra Silber will star as Sally Bowles in a production of Cabaret at the Olney Theatre Center, set to run August 28-October 6. Silber was most recently seen as Tzeitel in the 2015 Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof and made her Broadway debut in a 2011 revival of Terrence McNally's Master Class.

Joining Silber in the cast are Jessica Ball as Fraulein Kost, Mitchell Hébert as Schultz, Gregory Maheu as Cliff, Donna Migliaccio as Schneider, Mason Alexander Park as the Emcee, and Tom Story as Ernst.

Based on the play I Am a Camera by John Van Druten, Cabaret features iconic music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff. Alan Paul directs the Olney production.

Cabaret is described as follows: "In 1929 Berlin, Cliff arrives to work on his novel but finds himself swept up in the life of the cabaret with its bawdy Emcee, and swept away by the performer and provocateur Sally Bowles. Bunked together at Fräulein Schneider's boarding house, their impossible affair bumps up against the threatened love between their landlord and a Jewish fruit seller."