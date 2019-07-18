Sesame Street, Sally Field, and More Named 2019 Kennedy Center Honorees

Actor Sally Field, singer Linda Ronstadt, Sesame Street, conductor Michael Tilson Thomas, and musicians Earth, Wind and Fire have been named the 2019 Kennedy Center Honorees.

The awards will be presented on December 8 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, with the ceremony airing on CBS on December 15.

Sesame Street's appearance marks the first time that the Kennedy Center Honor has been bestowed upon a television show.