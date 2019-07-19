Newsies Cast Members Announced for DC Run

Arena Stage has announced select cast and creative team members for upcoming productions.

Seven-time Helen Hayes Award winner Erin Weaver will play Katherine in Newsies (November 1-December 22), opposite Edward Gero as Joseph Pulitzer. Molly Smith will direct the Disney musical.

John Austin will star in Sharyn Rothstein's Right to Be Forgotten, directed by Seema Sueko, running October 11-November 10.

Tazewell Thompson will direct August Wilson's Seven Guitars, which focuses on seven people who reconnect because of the untimely death of an old friend, a gifted blues guitarist. It runs April 3, 2020-May 3, 2020.

Marian Licha will play Celia Sánchez in Eduardo Machado's Celia and Fidel, directed by Molly Smith. It runs February 28-April 12.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.