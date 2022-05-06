Lorna Courtney, Betsy Wolfe, Paulo Szot, Stark Sands to Lead Pre-Broadway & Juliet Run

Casting has been announced for the North American premiere of the hit West End musical & Juliet, running June 22-August 14 at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto. The Toronto engagement is being billed as a "pre-Broadway" run, though further details have not been confirmed.

Written by David West Read, & Juliet follows what happens when Juliet chooses not to "end it all over Romeo," instead escaping Verona to dance the night away with her best friends and get a second chance at life. The show features the hit songs of writer Max Martin, including "Since U Been Gone," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's the Way It Is," and "Can't Stop the Feeling."

Leading the show in the title role is Lorna Courtney, alongside Tony winner Paulo Szot as Lance, Betsy Wolfe as Anne Hathaway, Tony nominee Stark Sands as Shakespeare, Justin David Sullivan as May, original U.K. cast member Melanie La Barrie as Nurse, Ben Jackson Walker as Romeo, and Phillippe Arroyo as Francois.

Rounding out the ensemble are Brandon Antonio, Nico De Jesus, Nicholas Edwards, Katy Geraghty, Virgil Gadson, Bobby "Pocket" Horner, Joomin Hwang, Michael Iván Carrier, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.

& Juliet is directed by Luke Sheppard, with choreography by Jennifer Weber, set design by Soutra Gilmour, costumes by Paloma Young, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound by Gareth Owen, music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Bill Sherman, and hair by J. Jared Janas.

The production first premiered in 2019 at the Manchester Opera House before moving to the West End's Shaftesbury Theatre, where it's been running ever since.