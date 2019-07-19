Watch Christian Borle's Footloose With Original Cast Member Jeremy Kushnier

The Muny is presenting the much-loved musical Footloose through July 24. Directed by Christian Borle, the production stars original Broadway cast member Jeremy Kushnier in the role of Rev. Shaw Moore.

The company also includes Mason Reeves (Ren McCormack) McKenzie Kurtz (Ariel Moore), Heather Ayers (Vi Moore), Darlesia Cearcy (Ethel McCormack), NaTasha Yvette Williams (Lulu Warnicker), Aaron Kaburick (Wes Warnicker), Khailah Johnson (Rusty), Maggie Kuntz (Urleen), Katja Rivera Yanko (Wendy Jo), Andrew Alstat (Chuck Cranston), Eli Mayer (Willard Hewitt), Florrie Bagel (Betty Blast), Rebecca Young (Eleanor Dunbar), Patrick Blindauer (Coach Dunbar), Ben Nordstrom (Cowboy Bob), Jerry Vogel (Principal Clark), Maya Bowles, Francine Espiritu, Abbey Friedmann, Rohit Gopal, Kaylee Guzowski, Kennedy Holmes, Zachary Daniel Jones, Graham Keen, Kelly MacMillan, Lena Owens, Whit Reichert, Antonio Rodriguez, Jonathan Savage, Trevor Michael Schmidt, Gabi Stapula, Christopher Tipps, Zoe Vonder Haar, amd the Muny Kid and Teen youth ensemble.